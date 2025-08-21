ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has firmly rejected a report by senior journalist Suhail Warraich, which claimed that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir commented on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or its jailed founder, Imran Khan, during his recent trip to Brussels.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that Warraich fabricated the story for personal interests. He clarified that the journalist was present at a public event in Brussels where many people took photographs with the Army Chief, but no discussion about PTI or an apology took place.

Calling the report a misrepresentation, the DG ISPR stressed that media organisations should verify information before publication. He added that the Army expects media outlets to act responsibly and refrain from spreading unverified claims.

Responding to queries about possible action against the outlet, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said institutions are expected to uphold responsibility. “Such irresponsible reporting cannot be justified,” he noted.

Reiterating the Army’s consistent stance on the May 9 incidents, the DG ISPR said all those involved — planners, supporters, and perpetrators — will be brought to justice. “The events of 9 May are not just an Army matter, but a concern for the entire nation,” he emphasised.

Earlier, COAS Asim Munir also dismissed rumors of any leadership change, terming them “false and malicious.” Speaking in Brussels, he said such speculation is spread by opponents of the government and state institutions.

“God has entrusted me with the responsibility to safeguard this country. I have no ambition beyond this duty,” the Army Chief said.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s balanced approach in foreign policy, particularly in managing ties with both the United States and China. “We will not sacrifice one friend for another,” Asim Munir affirmed.