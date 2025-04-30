Islamabad: Mr. Sajjad Mustafa Syed, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), led a high-powered delegation from Pakistan’s IT sector in a key meeting with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Forum 2025, held in Islamabad from April 29–30.

The delegation included senior executives from leading multinational and local tech companies. Discussions focused on accelerating IT exports, enhancing investment flows, and strengthening Pakistan’s digital economy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support for boosting Digital FDI through public-private partnerships, joint ventures, and international business alliances.

Mr. Sajjad Mustafa Syed announced that over USD 600 million in investment commitments have already been secured through P@SHA’s global outreach. “These commitments reflect the strength, credibility, and resilience of Pakistan’s private tech sector and a testament to the strength of whole of nation approach in our nation building efforts.” he stated. These agreements also signifies the evolution of role of P@SHA in improvement of IT and ITES business of its members.

Adding to the positive momentum, P@SHA Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Umair Nizam remarked:

“P@SHA continues to collaborate closely with the Ministry of IT & Telecom and PSEB to align efforts around investment, export growth, and capacity building. The enthusiastic response from international stakeholders at DFDI confirms Pakistan’s emergence as a high-potential tech destination.”

A key highlight of DFDI 2025 was the signing of a Mutual Investment Cooperation Agreement of USD 500 million between SYNERCON and RUSSOFT — Russia’s premier software association, facilitated by P@SHA and Business Association for Cooperation with Pakistan (BACP) for Russia. The agreement was signed by Mr. Jabbar Rahim Khan (CEO, Synercon), Mr. Valentine Makarov (President RUSSOFT), Mr. Jawad Rehman (President BACP) and Mr. Ali Hasani (Secretary General, P@SHA) on behalf of P@SHA. The cooperation will strengthen bilateral ties in software development and export enablement.

In another significant development, sAi Venture Capital, a global equity firm focused on frontier technologies, partnered with P@SHA to help Pakistani IT firms connect with large enterprise clients undergoing digital transformation.

Raheel Iqbal, Vice Chairman of P@SHA, also participated in the meeting and reaffirmed the association’s collective commitment to boosting tech exports and enhancing investor confidence in Pakistan’s digital economy.