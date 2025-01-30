Karachi : Despite of many challenges, In Pakistan, we have unlimited attractive Trade opportunities as the country has a growing young intellectual population, which can drive consumer demand, and its strategic location can serve as a trade hub between Asia and the Middle East.

In a strategic meeting held in Karachi, the Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan, Georg Steiner, engaged with some of the city’s top business leaders to discuss promising opportunities for economic collaboration between Switzerland and Pakistan. The meeting, which took place at Movenpick, served as a platform for both sides to explore how they can tap into each other’s potential for mutual growth.

The gathering focused on key areas of collaboration, including trade, innovation, sustainable development, and investments, highlighting how Swiss expertise and Pakistan’s dynamic market could complement each other. Ambassadors and business leaders exchanged views on building stronger economic ties and creating new avenues for businesses from both countries to work together.

Ambassador Georg Steiner emphasized Switzerland’s interest in fostering long-term partnerships in sectors like Food, Banking & finance, information technology, pharmaceuticals, Fashion, etc. “Switzerland has a strong tradition of innovation and precision, and we believe there are many areas in which Swiss companies can contribute to Pakistan’s growth,” said the Ambassador. “We are also eager to explore how Pakistan’s vibrant business environment can create opportunities for Swiss investments.”

Business leaders from Karachi expressed optimism about the possibilities of forging deeper ties, with many highlighting the potential of joint ventures, especially in high-tech industries and manufacturing. There was a consensus that the coming years could see a surge in trade and investment as both countries seek to deepen their economic relationship.

“This meeting is an important step toward unlocking the immense potential that lies in the Pakistan-Switzerland relationship. We look forward to working closely with the Swiss Embassy and exploring avenues to grow our businesses,” said Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain, one of the key participants in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Ajwat Arslan Khan From Swiss Embassy Islamabad, Faizan Faisal Executive Officer Swiss Business Council , Syed Nasser Wajahat, Sameer Shamsi, Ahsen Mehanti, Nadeem Maazji, Munsub Abrar & Amaan Pir.