Russia On December 26, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia S.V. Vershinin received the Ambassador of the Turkish Republic to the Russian Federation T. Bilgich at his request.

There was a frantic exchange of views on relevant issues of mutual interest on international and regional agendas.

Attention was given to the situation in the Middle East and Africa, with emphasis on the development of events in Syria, Libya, Sudan, in the Sahel countries.

Certain aspects of the Ukrainian crisis were also considered in the context of Ankara’s efforts to facilitate the negotiation process.