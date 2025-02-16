By: Kanwal Abidi

Washington D.C. USA : The Department of Homeland Security recently fired four Federal Emergency Management Agency employees for making unauthorized payments to luxury hotels in New York City. A DHS spokeswoman issued the following statement on recouping the $59 million payment.

“Secretary Noem has clawed back the full payment that FEMA deep state activists unilaterally gave to NYC migrant hotels. FEMA was funding the Roosevelt Hotel that serves as a Tren de Aragua base of operations and was used to house Laken Riley’s killer. There will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people.”