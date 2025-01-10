Authorities closed several motorway sections in Punjab on Friday as dense fog blanketed multiple cities, including Lahore, severely disrupting road and air travel.

The fog, which caused significant visibility issues, led to the closure of key motorways, including the Lahore-Islamabad M2, Lahore to Jaranwala M3, and the M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad, as well as the Lahore-Sialkot M11. These closures have impacted the flow of traffic, with the Motorway Police advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel due to the hazardous driving conditions.

In addition to road disruptions, the dense fog has affected air travel, leading to the diversion of several flights at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, to Islamabad for safe landing. Flight schedules have also been altered, with some flights being rescheduled due to limited visibility at the airport.

The adverse weather conditions have extended across cities such as Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and others, making travel difficult on national highways as well. The Motorway Police spokesperson has issued a strong recommendation for the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, while authorities work to clear the affected routes and improve safety for commuters.