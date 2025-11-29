Denmark, in collaboration with UNODC Pakistan and the University of Narowal, launch the National Incubation Centre for Social Entrepreneurship!
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Ambassador H.E. Maja Derrous Mortensen, and UNODC Pakistan Country Representative Mr. Troels Vester jointly inaugurated the centre – a vibrant new hub where young Pakistanis can turn ideas into practical solutions for their communities.
From climate-smart agriculture and renewable energy to cultural tourism and digital services, the centre will equip youth with the skills, mentorship, and space they need to innovate with purpose
Huge thanks to the students of the University of Narowal for receiving us at their campus – what a powerful and supportive community!
A stronger future begins when young people get the chance to build it!
