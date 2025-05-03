Karachi– A delegation of Pakistan Tanners Association (South Zone), led by Mr. Danish Aman, Chairman PTA (S.Z), along with Mr. Hamid Zahur, Chairman PTA – Central, Mr. Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh and Mr. Usman Umer, had the distinct honor of meeting with the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and the current Chairman of the Senate, Mr. Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani.

Key concerns discussed included the need for government support in reducing operational and regulatory hurdles, improving access to international markets, ensuring timely refunds, incentives for exporters, upgrading tanning technology, infrastructure to meet global environmental and compliance standards. The delegation also stressed the importance of fostering stronger public-private collaboration to address supply chain challenges and ensure sustainable growth of the leather sector.

Mr. Gillani also agreed that efforts should be made in the livestock sector.

Mr. Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani appreciated the contributions of the leather industry to Pakistan’s economy and acknowledged the challenges faced by the exporters. He assured the delegation of his support in raising the industry’s concerns at relevant forums and emphasized the Senate’s commitment to promoting industrial growth and export competitiveness.