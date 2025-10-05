Karachi, October 3, 2025 – A joint delegation from the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) and the Pakistan–Sri Lanka Friendship Association (PSLFA), led by Mr. Kaukab Iqbal (President PSLFA and Chairman CAP), visited Mr. Sanjeewa Pattiwila Arachchi, the newly appointed Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi, to extend a warm welcome on his new assignment.

During the courtesy call held at the Sri Lankan Consulate, the Consul General expressed his commitment to enhancing bilateral trade, cultural collaboration, and people-to-people connections between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He commended the continued efforts of PSLFA and CAP in strengthening goodwill and cooperation between the two friendly nations.

The delegation included Sheikh Khalil ur Rahman (Senior Vice Chairman, CAP), Kafeel Ahmed Khan (Chairman Diplomatic Affairs, CAP), Sheroz (Coordinator Business Development, CAP), and other representatives.

As a gesture of friendship, the delegation presented a bouquet to the Consul General, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Speaking on behalf of both organizations, Mr. Kaukab Iqbal reiterated their commitment to supporting initiatives that foster economic growth, cultural exchange, and stronger bilateral relations between the two countries.