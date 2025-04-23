A high-level delegation from Southern Africa, led by Mr. Rafiq Memon, Chairman of the Pakistan-Southern Africa Trade Forum (PSATF), met with the Honorable Minister of Commerce, H.E. Jam Kamal, and his team at the Ministry of Commerce.

The meeting focused on exploring trade opportunities between Pakistan and Southern African countries and discussed the upcoming Trade Summit 2025 being organized by PSATF. Key topics included enhancing bilateral exports and introducing high-quality Pakistani products to the African market.

The South African delegation expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality and positive engagement shown by H.E. Jam Kamal. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic ties and working collaboratively for mutual growth and development.

Notable members of the delegation included PSATF President Mr. Mumtaz Khan Yousafzai, General Secretary Mr. Ikram Jan, and CEO of Golden Group Mr. Raja Zeeshan.