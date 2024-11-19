Traffic police have issued a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for the four-day IDEAS 2024 Defence Exhibition in Karachi to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

The Exhibition will be inaugurated today and will continue till Friday.

According to the plan, key roads near the venue will remain closed, and alternate routes have been outlined. Roads from the stadium to Hasan Square will remain closed until 7 PM daily.

Vehicles from Shahrah-e-Faisal will not be allowed to access Karsaz Road. Heavy traffic will be restricted from Millennium Mall to Stadium Road. Heavy vehicles can travel between Shahrah-e-Faisal and NIPA Chowrangi.

According to the traffic plan, no traffic will be permitted between NIPA Chowrangi and Hasan Square for four days.

Entry of heavy and commercial vehicles from Jail Chowrangi to Hasan Square is prohibited while larger vehicles will be diverted to Teen Hatti and Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

Traffic from Liaquatabad No. 10 towards Hasan Square will also be restricted. Commuters from Liaquatabad to Shahrah-e-Faisal can use the NIPA Chowrangi route.

The traffic plan will be in place from November 19-22, and citizens are requested to follow the traffic plan to avoid inconvenience and cooperate with the traffic authorities.