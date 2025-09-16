KARACHI (September 16, 2025): Faisal Moiz Khan, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), has expressed disappointment over the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep the policy interest rate unchanged at 11 percent. He warned that maintaining the current rate will severely impact the business environment, discourage investment, and undermine ongoing efforts by the government and Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, to stabilize the economy.

Faisal Moiz emphasized that the business community is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and exporters earn valuable foreign exchange for the country. “If hurdles are placed in their path, exports will inevitably suffer,” he said. He stressed the urgent need for a business-friendly monetary policy—one that brings the interest rate down to single digits—to boost industrial production, create employment opportunities, and stabilize prices.

Advertisements

The NKATI President noted that the business community has consistently urged the State Bank to reduce the interest rate to single digits so that monetary policy aligns with the country’s economic needs and promotes sustainable growth.

He called on the State Bank to reconsider its decision and adopt a policy framework that supports the business sector by reducing borrowing costs and creating conditions conducive to economic growth.