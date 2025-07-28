President Donald J. Trump never stops working for the American people — and that was on full display this weekend in Scotland, where President Trump secured two major victories in his relentless pursuit of peace and prosperity.
President Trump negotiates a landmark trade deal with the European Union.
They said it couldn’t be done — and President Trump did it.
President Trump brokers peace between Cambodia and Thailand.
After President Trump spoke with leaders of Thailand and Cambodia, the two countries announced an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” — leveraging their trade relationships with the U.S. as incentive to do so.
