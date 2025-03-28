BANGKOK, March 28 (Reuters) – A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, causing widespread destruction and killing dozens, according to state media. The tremor, which also impacted Thailand, led to building collapses and infrastructure damage across the affected areas.

The 7.7-magnitude quake, recorded at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), hit near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, causing severe devastation. State-run MRTV reported at least 144 fatalities and 732 injuries in Myanmar alone. Meanwhile, Bangkok officials confirmed at least nine deaths, with rescue efforts underway at a collapsed tower block where over 100 people remain missing.

Residents in Mandalay described scenes of chaos, with buildings, roads, and bridges severely damaged. “I saw a five-story building collapse right in front of me,” one local shared. Reports indicate that fires broke out in parts of the city, and power and communication lines were disrupted.

A major challenge in the disaster response is Myanmar’s ongoing internal conflict. The ruling military junta, facing resistance from anti-regime groups, has opened routes for international aid, with leader General Min Aung Hlaing inviting foreign assistance. Meanwhile, opposition forces, including the People’s Defence Forces, have pledged to provide humanitarian support.

In Thailand, the tremors caused panic in Bangkok, where office buildings swayed, sending people rushing to the streets. The Stock Exchange of Thailand temporarily halted trading, and damages were reported in several parts of the city.

Myanmar, located in a seismically active region, has faced a series of natural disasters in recent years, compounding its ongoing humanitarian crisis. The full extent of damage and casualties remains unclear, as restricted media access hinders reporting efforts.