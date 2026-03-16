ISLAMABAD: The ongoing disagreement between government authorities and stakeholders regarding the school holiday calendar remains unresolved, as the government has put forward a new proposal for vacation days.

According to official sources, the government has suggested a schedule that includes 76 days for summer vacations and 17 days for winter holidays for educational institutions. Despite this proposal, consensus has not yet been reached among all parties involved.

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The deadlock persists as stakeholders continue discussions over the proposed number of holidays. The government’s plan aims to balance the academic calendar with seasonal considerations, but differences remain on the exact duration and timing of the vacations.

Officials have indicated that further consultations are expected in an effort to resolve the matter and finalize the school holiday schedule. No final decision has been announced as talks continue.