QUETTA: Several people are feared dead after a powerful blast struck a shuttle train near Chaman Phatak in Quetta on Sunday morning.

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According to state-run APP, the train was travelling from Quetta Cantonment to the railway station when the explosion occurred shortly after 8am.

Coaches Derailed After Powerful Explosion

The blast derailed three coaches, including the locomotive. In addition, two coaches overturned due to the impact.

As a result, panic spread among passengers and nearby residents. Rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately after the incident.

Security Forces Launch Rescue Operation

Soon after the explosion, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a full-scale rescue operation.

Authorities also dispatched rescue trucks and a relief train to assist injured passengers and support evacuation efforts.

Railways Minister Condemns Attack

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi strongly condemned the attack. He described the explosion as a cowardly act of terrorism.

Furthermore, he said such incidents would not weaken the nation’s resolve against militancy.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have started an investigation to determine the nature of the blast and identify those responsible.

However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of casualties or injuries.

Situation Still Developing

The situation remains fluid as rescue teams continue emergency operations at the site. Officials said more details would emerge after the completion of rescue and clearance work.