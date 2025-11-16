Karachi : The final day marked an exciting close for Crown Group as Mr. Saeed Ghani, Provincial Minister of Sindh, visited our stall, highlighting the Group’s strong presence in Pakistan’s automotive and energy sectors.

Our Chairman Mr. Farhan Hanif, Business Development Director Mr. Zohaib Farhan, and CEO Crown Solar Energy Mr. Omair Farhan welcomed the Minister and showcased the Group’s innovations.

A major highlight was the unveiling of the Lithium Series “Surge: Rise with Lithium” in the presence of Mr. Saeed Ghani, demonstrating Crown Group’s commitment to advanced and sustainable energy solutions.

A lucky draw for the Crown Electric Fairy also took place, and a lucky visitor won the bike, adding excitement and engagement to the event.