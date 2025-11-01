1 November, 2025: A Record-Breaking Start to the 31 st Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2025! The 31 st Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship made a thrilling splash as more than 450 young swimmers from schools, clubs, and institutions dived into action at the opening day of the tournament. The atmosphere was electric as the competitors displayed grit, passion, and remarkable skill—earning loud cheers from the crowd and setting new national records across multiple age categories.

The Opening Ceremony was graced by Mrs. Fatima Lakhani, Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association, Chairperson of POA Women’s Commission, and Yasmeen Ahmed, President Pakistan Women’s Swimming Association and Senior Vice President Pakistan Swimming Federation who served as chief guests for the first day.

Now celebrating three decades of excellence, the championship continues to be organized by the Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA). As the principal sponsor, Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. proudly upholds its longstanding commitment to empowering women in sports and championing this prestigious platform year after year.

One new record was set on the opening day — a testament to the talent and dedication of Pakistan’s rising swimming stars:

? Girls 200M Individual Medley: Hareem Malik (Karachi Grammar School) – 2:40.64 As the championship heads into its final day on Sunday, 2 nd November 2025, the excitement continues to build for what promises to be a spectacular conclusion to this milestone 31st edition of the Palmolive Sindh Women’s Championship.

