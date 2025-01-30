Karachi: 30th January, 2025 – Dawlance, a leading home appliance manufacturer in Pakistan, once again partners with the ‘Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry’ (OICCI), for the annual ‘Pakistan Climate Conference 2025, where Dawlance also received an award for its contributions in the ‘Water-Stewarship’ projects. This year’s conference builds on the momentum of previous successful forums, focusing on actionable solutions to collectively address the pressing issues of climate change and environmental sustainability. Dawlance’s partnership with OICCI highlights its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, aligning with the company’s parent organization, Arcelik – the second-largest home appliance manufacturer in Europe and a global leader in sustainable technologies. Through this collaboration, Dawlance continues contributing to a climate-positive future, in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year’s conference highlights several critical themes including; Climate-finance, decarbonization, circular-economy, community-resilience, and biodiversity. The event brings together key stakeholders—local and international, business leaders, climate experts, policymakers, and industry practitioners—to discuss impactful actions that accelerate Pakistan’s transition to a climate-positive economy.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance in Pakistan – Umar Ahsan Khan stated that: “We are thankful to the OICCI for organising this insightful forum, to emphasize the urgency of the global climate crisis and find its solutions. Since the crisis is caused by humans, we must take actions at every level, from individuals, corporations, and governments, to overcome this crisis, soon. Despite Pakistan's minimal contribution to global climate-change, the country is facing severe consequences, such as; floods, shifting weather patterns, food-insecurity and rising poverty. We the inhabitants of the Earth must maintain the 1.5°C temperature-rise limit, which has already been exceeded in 2024. Dawlance, as a subsidiary of BEKO – a global enterprise, is committed to sustainability through its "Progress Today, Preserve Tomorrow" initiative. It aims to reduce Scope 1 and 3 emissions by 42% by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050. Dawlance invests in R&D to develop sustainable products. All

stakeholders should minimize their carbon footprint, to ensure a livable world in future.

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko, shared his concerns about the global climate crisis, emphasizing the urgency of reducing carbon emissions. "The world is already experiencing the consequences of surpassing the 1.5°C target set by the Paris Agreement," he said. "While countries like Pakistan bear the brunt of climate change despite contributing less to global emissions, it is critical for industries to prioritize decarbonization and invest in sustainable technologies. At Beko, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint by creating energy-efficient appliances, driving the shift towards cleaner energy sources, and supporting

sustainable practices for a better future." A key highlight of this year’s event centers around a discussion focused on the roadmap for reducing plastic waste. The panel explores global and local best practices in tackling plastic pollution and improving industrial waste management, while focusing on the role of circularity in fostering sustainable outcomes. The panel highlights examples of how businesses are integrating circular economy principles to reduce plastic waste and boost sustainability.

The goal of this discussion is to foster a dialogue around practical solutions and advocate for stronger policy measures to improve waste management systems across Pakistan, while emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors.