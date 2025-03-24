The Karachi Kings have appointed Australian cricket superstar David Warner as their captain for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10. Known for his aggressive batting and strong leadership, Warner is set to bring his vast experience to the franchise in what promises to be a thrilling season.

A World Cup winner and one of the most explosive T20 openers in the world, Warner has led teams in global leagues, including the Big Bash League (BBL). His appointment signals Karachi Kings’ ambition to dominate PSL 10, as they look to benefit from his tactical acumen and match-winning abilities.

The franchise’s trust in Warner was clear when they selected him as their first pick during the HBL PSL 2025 Players Draft, held at Hazuri Bagh, Lahore, on January 13, 2025.

The 10th season of the HBL PSL is set to begin on Friday, April 11, 2025. Karachi Kings will play their first match on April 12 at their home ground, National Bank Stadium, Karachi, where they will take on Multan Sultans. Fans eagerly await Warner’s debut as Karachi Kings’ captain, hoping for an electrifying season ahead!