By: Arshad Malik

The small bright star that emerged during the Ayub era dominated Pakistani politics within days.

Writer refers to the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. His combination of intelligence, poise, and fiery rhetoric captivated gatherings of millions. The post of Foreign Minister appeared during Ayub's reign and made the raw iron of politics useful. The western part of this two-faced Pakistan, which is now called "Pakistan", was his left-handed game, capturing the gathering of millions in the desert of his speeches and influencing the minds of the people. The western part of this two-faced Pakistan, which is now called "Pakistan", was his left-handed game.

While giving the signs of the collapse of Pakistan, he tried to heal the wounds, gave the caravan a new democratic start, decided to nationalize industries and fearlessly implemented it. Readers are free to analyze whether this decision had a negative or positive impact on the country's economy.

But Bhutto's intentions cannot be doubted. Ninety-three thousand children of Pakistan, who were living the life of prisoners of war. India's wise queen Indira Gandhi brought the negotiations to such an end that the prisoners of war were returned to Pakistan with honor and respect. Her greatest achievement was to declare the Qadianis as "infidels". Perhaps in reaction to this decision, Qadiani conspiracies led her to the throne. Even after forty-four years, he is the heartbeat of the people. He was taken out of jail to be hanged, but no one could take him out of the hearts of the people. Even today, the same slogan resounds in the gatherings of millions:

"Bhutto is alive, he is alive". Zulfikar Ali Bhutto passed on the spirit of martyrdom to his descendants. Shahnawaz Bhutto, then Murtaza Bhutto, both traveled the path of martyrdom.

Benazir, following in the footsteps of her father and brothers, gave priority to the path of martyrdom. While returning home after addressing a rally at Liaquat Bagh, Bibi was shot indiscriminately. Benazir Bhutto was born on June 21, 1953, in a nursing home in Karachi. She was fluent in English and Sindhi. She spoke Urdu to a lesser extent. She was initially admitted to Lady Jennings Nursing School, Karachi and after some time to the Convent of Jesus and Mary School, Karachi. In 1968, Benazir Bhutto passed her O-Level with flying colors. During her educational period, Bibi kept her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as her idol. She obtained her undergraduate degree

from Radcliffe College, Howard University from 1971 to 1979. She then obtained her second undergraduate degree from Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University from 1973 to 1976, studying philosophy, economics and politics. She became the first Asian woman to become the president of the Debate Society Union at Oxford University. Bibi was the Chairperson of the Pakistan People's Party from the 1980s until her assassination in 2007. She also held the distinction of being the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan. Benazir Bhutto received her education from Howard University and Oxford University. She returned to Pakistan in 1976 and took over the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party with her mother, Begum Nusrat Bhutto. During this time, she was jailed several times and then went into self-imposed exile in 1983, moving to England. She returned home in 1986 and participated actively in the elections in 1988 and won. She was sworn in as the eleventh and first female Prime Minister of Pakistan. But in 1990, the then President Ghulam Ishaq Khan dismissed her government on corruption charges and so Bibi went from prime minister to opposition leader. She won re-election in 1993 to become Pakistan's thirteenth prime minister. This time, she oversaw economic privatization and actively participated in efforts to advance women's rights. This time, several controversies arose during her tenure. One was the assassination of Murtaza Bhutto and the other was the dismissal of her and her husband Asif

Zardari by the then President Farooq Leghari on corruption charges. The PPP lost the 1997 elections and in 1998, Bibi had to leave the country once again. During this period, Bibi kept going from London to Dubai and from Dubai to London. In 2007, she returned to Pakistan to participate in the elections. I remember very well Bibi's green clothes while getting off the plane, a white dupatta on her head and amulets tied on her hands, looking at the people with tears flowing from her eyes with every step she took, waving her hands. While going from Karachi Airport to Bilawal House in a procession on Shahra-e-Faisal, they were attacked near Karsaz. Fortunately, Bibi was safe, but many precious lives were lost in this accident. Instead of destroying Bibi's intentions, this attack further strengthened her courage and enthusiasm. A few days later, on December 27, 2007,

while returning from addressing a rally at Liaquat Bagh (Rawalpindi), Andhi was shot and martyred.

Bibi's body was buried in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. Benazir Bhutto was seen as an icon among women.

Benazir inherited her intelligence from her father and her beautiful appearance from her mother.

She also knew the art of conversation well. Whether the conversation was at the negotiating table or from the stage of a public meeting, she would enchant crowds of millions with her enchanting speech. Wherever she went and spoke, she would even sway her enemies. Wherever she went and spoke, she would sway even her enemies. Bibi's bookish style of wearing a veil on her head was so charming that countless women adopted this style and bestowed upon her the title of "Daughter of the East".

Advertisements