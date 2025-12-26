KARACHI: Data Vault Pakistan and the Centre of Excellence Artificial Intelligence Technology Center (CoE AITeC) at the National Centre for Physics (NCP) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate Pakistan’s sovereign artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and advanced research capabilities.

The MoU establishes a long-term collaboration framework focused on indigenous AI development, GPU-accelerated computing, cloud and edge AI services, and national-scale research enablement, aligning Pakistan’s leading scientific institutions with locally hosted, secure, and enterprise-grade AI infrastructure.

This collaboration marks an important milestone in strengthening national AI capacity within Pakistan, ensuring that advanced research, sensitive datasets, and mission-critical workloads are processed on sovereign infrastructure, while supporting the country’s broader objectives of technological self-reliance, digital sovereignty, and innovation-led economic growth.

Scope and National Impact

Under the framework of the MoU, the two institutions will cooperate in:

Advanced artificial intelligence research and applied innovation

GPU-based compute access for academia and government

Training and capacity building on data-center-grade AI infrastructure

Cloud services and edge AI deployments

Joint participation in government and strategic technology initiatives

Joint R&D programs and technology pilots

Facilitated access to high-performance NVIDIA GPU platforms

Rack co-location and compute resource optimization

The agreement also enables structured collaboration on government tenders and national projects, where infrastructure provisioning, AI platforms, and compute acceleration can be delivered through coordinated efforts.

Technology Demonstration and Facility Visit

During the MoU signing, the NCP and CoE AITeC AI teams toured Data Vault Pakistan’s AI-optimized data center facilities, including its GPU-as-a-Service cloud platform and Zahanat AI, Pakistan’s indigenous large-language-model initiative.

The visit provided firsthand exposure to production-grade AI infrastructure, high-density GPU environments, and locally hosted AI platforms designed for research, government, and enterprise workloads. The demonstration highlighted Pakistan’s growing capability to design, host, and operate advanced AI systems domestically, reducing reliance on offshore infrastructure.

Strengthening Pakistan’s AI Ecosystem

The MoU emphasizes:

Development of indigenous expertise in artificial intelligence and advanced computing

Human capital growth, including training of researchers, students, and young officers

Secure research environments for civil, commercial, and sensitive national projects

Translation of research into deployable, production-grade AI systems

Joint working mechanisms will be established to identify priority projects, form cross-functional teams, seek funding opportunities, and oversee implementation in line with national laws and institutional policies.

Delegations Present at the MoU Signing

National Centre for Physics (NCP) and CoE AITeC Delegation

Dr. Qaisar Ahsan – Director General, National Centre for Physics

Mr. Nadeem Ahmed – Director General, Centre of Excellence Artificial Intelligence Technology Center (CoE AITeC)

Dr. Syed Khursheed Hasnain – Director, CoE AITeC

Dr. Fayyaz Ahmed – Deputy Director, CoE AITeC

Data Vault Pakistan Delegation

Ms. Mehwish Salman Ali – Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Syed Zeeshan Ali – Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Mujtaba Hassan – Manager, AI Innovations

A Long-Term Strategic Framework

The MoU will remain in effect for an initial period of five years, with provisions for extension by mutual consent. It provides a scalable and sustainable collaboration model between national research institutions and sovereign AI infrastructure providers, reinforcing Pakistan’s ambition to emerge as a regional hub for artificial intelligence, scientific computing, and digital innovation.

The agreement was formally signed in Islamabad between Data Vault Pakistan and the National Centre for Physics, marking a decisive step toward a future where Pakistan’s AI research, innovation, and compute power are developed, hosted, and scaled within the country.