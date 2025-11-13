Lahore: Thursday, November 13, 2025: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), commonly known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), made a lasting impression at Data Fest 2025, where its flagship project, CBD NSIT City, emerged as the center of attraction throughout the two-day event.

The NSIT City initiative embodies the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aimed at transforming Punjab into a digitally empowered, innovation-driven province by fostering IT growth, empowering youth, and attracting global investments.

Data Fest 2025 concluded successfully, bringing together international investors, IT companies, government officials, students, and technology experts to explore the vast potential of data-driven innovation, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.

CBD Punjab’s NSIT City stall, set up in the Corporate Pavilion, attracted substantial attention and footfall from both local and international delegates. Visitors showed great interest in learning about the Authority’s upcoming projects, investment opportunities, and the broader technological landscape being shaped under the NSIT City initiative.

At the stall, Deputy Director Marketing, Usman Nadeem, and Assistant Director Business Development & Investor Relations, Faizan Daud, briefed visitors on how CBD NSIT City is redefining the future of technology, innovation, and investment in Punjab.

Executive Director Finance, CBD Punjab, Ali Nazeer Malik, attended the closing ceremony of Data Fest 2025, reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to realizing the transformative vision of Chief Minister Punjab. He stated, CBD NSIT City reflects the forward-looking vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to build a globally competitive IT ecosystem that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and employment. Under the leadership of our CEO, Imran Amin, CBD Punjab is turning this vision into reality by creating a sustainable digital economy that empowers the next generation of innovators.”

Participants and visitors at Data Fest 2025 lauded CBD Punjab’s progressive approach, recognizing NSIT City as a game-changer that will drive technological advancement, strengthen digital skills, and accelerate Pakistan’s transition toward a knowledge-based economy.