Karachi, February 10, 2025] – Daraz Pakistan has introduced an innovative new Choice channel on its platform, offering shoppers a curated selection of over 300,000 top-rated, value-for-money products. Previously launched as ‘Any 3’ a year ago, the refreshed channel will be covering a diverse range of categories, including FMCG, Fashion, Health & Beauty, and Lifestyle, and ensuring customers enjoy competitive prices while discovering quality products that meet all their needs. Additionally, shoppers can unlock free shipping when purchasing three or more items, making the shopping experience even more convenient and cost-effective for low-ticket purchases.

Daraz reinforces its commitment to delivering outstanding value and service to its customers by focusing on affordability, variety, and accessibility. Beyond categories that feature trendy items, Daraz has broadened its Choice channel to include a growing range of daily essentials. This strategic expansion not only caters to the evolving needs of local consumers but also makes grocery shopping more cost-effective, further solidifying Daraz’s role as a trusted, one-stop solution for all shopping needs. Consumers can enjoy delivery in as less as 1-3 days on items bought from Choice, with a flexible 14-day easy and free return policy.

“We have introduced the Choice channel in direct response to our customers’ consistent demand for an enhanced shopping experience and superior product quality while maintaining the value for money that has become synonymous with Daraz. With exciting offerings such as free and fast delivery on orders of three or more products coupled with hassle-free returns, we aim to foster deeper customer loyalty and reinforce our position as a market leader. Looking ahead, we remain committed to refining and expanding the Choice offering. ” said Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan.