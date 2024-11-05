[Karachi, November 05, 2024] – Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform Daraz is all set to kickstart its annual 11.11 shopping festival, the ‘Biggest Sale of the Year’, taking place from November 11 to November 21. Known for its exceptional discounts and exclusive promotions, this year’s 11.11 sale promises Pakistanis the lowest prices of the year across a wide variety of products and vouchers worth over PKR 50 crores, making it a must for anyone looking to save big and shop from over 10 million products.

This year, Daraz is offering up to 80% off on millions of products, spanning popular categories like Electronics, Fashion, Health & Beauty, and FMCG,Enhancing the shopping experience even further, Daraz has introduced special offerings such as Free Delivery across the entire platform and additional discounts in partnership with over 15 payment partners, including HBL, MCB, Bank Alfalah, Standard Chartered, Meezan Bank as well as payment solutions such as Union Pay, easypaisa and JazzCash.

“With this year’s 11.11 sale, we are excited to provide our consumers with an exceptional shopping experience that truly meets their year-round expectations.” said Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan. “Beyond providing consumers with unmatched savings, it also serves as a unique opportunity for hundreds of thousands of local sellers to connect with shoppers nationwide, bringing forth distinctive products and incredible value. We look forward to helping shoppers discover and enjoy the best of local brands while creating meaningful impact for our community of sellers.”

Mark your calendars for November 11 – Pakistan’s largest shopping festival is just around the corner, offering something for everyone at the lowest prices of the year.