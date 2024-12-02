[Karachi, December 02, 2024] – Daraz, Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform, successfully concluded its highly anticipated 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year on November 21. This event featured discounts up to PKR 50 crores, exclusive promotions, and the lowest prices of the year, captivating millions of customers nationwide.

This 11.11 highlighted the rapid growth of online shopping in Pakistan and showcased the strong trust and engagement of customers, sellers, and brands. Reinforcing Daraz’s position as the market leader, the event delivered exceptional deals, innovative shopping experiences, and significant growth opportunities for sellers across the country. Top categories and brands that ruled 11.11 Daraz’s customers revealed their preferences with Makeup, Women’s Fashion, Men’s Fashion, Audio,and Skin Care topping the list as the most popular categories, which demonstrates a growing consumer shift in Pakistan with younger, digital-first shoppers opting for e-commerce to find more variety within their budgets. Additionally, categories with the highest growth this year included Home & Living, which saw an uplift of seven times in terms of GMV, alongside Fashion and Health & Beauty. The surge in Home & Living indicates a new trend of customers opting to buy items such as furniture and décor online for convenience and easy price comparisons.

The most-loved brands during 11.11 on Daraz included renowned names like Dawlance, Haier, and

TCL, which dominated the electronics and appliance categories. Brands such as Mezan and Meclay

London stood out in the personal care and Groceries category. This highlights customers' preference

for high-quality, trusted brands when shopping for big-ticket purchases.

Flash Sale frenzy drives phenomenal growth Gamification continued proving to be a winning feature for the e-commerce platform, as Daraz’s Flash Sales turned window shoppers into loyal buyers, with products featured in these timed events experiencing an extraordinary 12 times GMV uplift compared to the non-campaign period.

These limited-time offers incentivized customers to make immediate purchase decisions, resulting in

heightened engagement and remarkable sales volumes. From smartphones and gadgets to beauty

bundles and kitchen essentials, the Flash Sale demonstrated Daraz’s ability to cater to diverse

shopping needs, cementing its role as the ultimate online shopping destination in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s love for Korean culture on display One of the most exciting insights from this year’s sale was Pakistan’s growing affinity for Korean products. The first order delivered on 11.11 was a Samyang Jjajang Flavour Ramen Noodles Family Pack. This reflects the rising popularity of Korean products in Pakistan, with customers increasingly exploring K-beauty, Korean snacks and K-pop merchandise.

Empowering sellers: Daraz levels the playing field Daraz enabled over 2,000 sellers to utilize its Marketing Solutions Ads on day one of the Sale, helping them reach millions of customers with targeted campaigns. These tools empowered sellers to showcase their offerings, optimize advertising strategies, and capture greater market share. Additionally, 35 brand partners adopted a comprehensive full-funnel advertising approach, effectively

driving awareness, consideration, and conversion. This reflects the importance of new-age marketing 1 like retail media in scaling businesses and highlights Daraz’s commitment to equipping its partners with cutting-edge tools for success. E-commerce goes nationwide 11.11 showcased the true reach of Daraz, with over one-third of orders placed from outside Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. This expansion underscores how online shopping is breaking barriers, reaching smaller cities and rural areas, and offering access to products that were previously out of

reach for many. Highlighting the effectiveness of Daraz’s logistics, the longest distance covered for delivery was 1,882 km—from Karachi to Gilgit which demonstrates the platform’s dedication to connecting customers

nationwide, regardless of their location. Ehsan Saya, Managing Director of Daraz Pakistan shared his thoughts on the success of 11.11: “The success of this year’s 11.11 Sale is a testament to the growing trust our customers, sellers, and brand partners place in Daraz as Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform. The incredible engagement reflects the accelerating adoption of online shopping and the evolving needs of a dynamic, tech-savvy consumer base. At Daraz, we remain committed to driving innovation, offering unmatched value, supporting sellers and brands across the country as they scale their businesses and connect with millions of customers. Our goal is to make e-commerce in Pakistan more accessible, inclusive, and transformative for all."