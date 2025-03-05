Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in a phone call on Wednesday.

Both leaders exchanged Ramazan greetings and discussed strengthening diplomatic, economic, cultural, and investment ties, acknowledging the deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and the UAE, supported by a significant Pakistani community living in the Emirates.

The UAE remains a key trading partner for Pakistan in the Middle East, contributing to remittances and collaborating on sectors like defence, energy, and investment. Over the years, the UAE has also provided financial aid and humanitarian support to Pakistan.

Dar and FM Nahyan also reviewed the outcomes of the Abu Dhabi crown prince’s recent visit to Pakistan, during which five agreements were signed to enhance cooperation in areas such as banking, railways, mining, and infrastructure development.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made his first official visit to Pakistan on February 27, leading a delegation of senior officials and business leaders. His visit followed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s earlier meeting with the UAE President on February 11 in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed climate finance at the World Governments Summit.