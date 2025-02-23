KARACHI: Danish Qureshi, the unbeatable “Seafront King,” proudly accepts an award alongside Business Partner Mariam Madhupurwala, Director Sales Mossin Wali, and the entire RIB team! This prestigious recognition honors RIB’s record-breaking business performance as an alliance partner with HMR Waterfront, solidifying its position as Pakistan’s top seafront investment company.

Under Danish Qureshi’s visionary leadership, RIB has achieved unparalleled success, managing a staggering portfolio of 2500 CRORES! As the “Seafront King,” Danish Qureshi has consistently demonstrated his expertise and innovative approach to seafront investments, earning him a reputation as a trailblazer in the industry.

This award from HMR Waterfront is a testament to RIB’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing exceptional investment opportunities in the seafront market.