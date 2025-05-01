Karachi : Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Mr. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, reaffirmed the Sindh Government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in the Korangi Industrial Area—including roads, street lighting, drainage, and security systems—to attract international investors and foreign buyers.

The minister made these remarks while addressing a luncheon hosted at the office of the Pakistan Tanners Association (South Zone) as the chief guest. Also in attendance were Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, Chairman PTA (South Zone) Mr. Danish Aman, Vice Chairman Mr. Yousuf Shafiq, Chairman PTA (Central) Mr. Hamid Zahur, Senior Member Mr. Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh, Ex-Chairman Infrastructure Mr. Aziz Ahmed, and other prominent figures from the leather industry.

Mr. Dharejo emphasized that the Sindh Government has introduced an investor-friendly industrial policy and assured the attendees that challenges facing the leather sector will be addressed on a priority basis.

On this occasion, Chairman PTA (South Zone) Mr. Danish Aman briefed the Minister on key issues confronting the leather industry. Additionally, a detailed presentation highlighting the sector’s challenges and potential was given by Chairman PTA (Central), Mr. Hamid Zahur, drawing attention to critical areas in need of government support and facilitation.