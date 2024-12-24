LUCKNOW, Dec 24 (INP): In a shocking incident highlighting the plight of minorities in India, a 17-year-old Dalit boy from Uttar Pradesh's Basti district took his own life after enduring violent assault and humiliation at a birthday party. The boy was invited to the party, where four individuals stripped him, urinated on him, and filmed the act, his family told the media. The accused later threatened to make the video public. Despite the boy's pleas to delete the footage, the perpetrators escalated the humiliation, forcing him to lick his spit, the family revealed. The traumatized teen returned home and shared the horrific ordeal with his parents before hanging himself. His grieving family carried his body to the police station, demanding justice. However, they authorities initially refused to register a case, prompting a sit-in protest at the Superintendent of Police's office. Following public outcry, the police finally registered a case and launched an investigation. The incident has sparked outrage, with activists condemning it as a grim reminder of systemic caste-based violence and the vulnerability of Dalit communities in India.