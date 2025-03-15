ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Daanish University of Emerging Sciences in Islamabad will set a new benchmark in education, aiming to be on par with the world’s top universities.

Key Announcements

Location: 100 acres allocated in Sector H-16, Islamabad

Academic Focus: Research & Development in modern applied sciences

Board of Governors: Finalized, comprising brilliant minds in education

Architectural Design: Red façade campus with state-of-the-art facilities

Expected Opening: August 14, 2026

Daanish Schools & Educational Vision

PM Shehbaz highlighted the success of Daanish Schools in Punjab, which provide free education, IT labs, and dormitories to orphans and students from underprivileged areas. He praised teachers who left high-paying jobs to serve in these institutions.

Funding & Administration

£190 million from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) will fund the university.

No government interference—the university will have full autonomy like PKLI.

Merit-based admissions, open to students nationwide.

Trust to be established with Rs. 10 billion in seed funding.

Self-sustaining model—tuition fees from affluent students will support deserving students.

Government’s Commitment to Education

Minister for Federal Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stressed the importance of science & technology education and vowed to expand similar initiatives nationwide.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, ministers, parliamentarians, and experts.