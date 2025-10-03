KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that the effects of Cyclone ‘Shakti’ could bring rain to Karachi and several districts of Sindh over the next two days.

According to the PMD, the system—currently centered in the northeastern Arabian Sea about 360 km south of Karachi—is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm within 24 hours. Moving in a west-northwest direction, it may later shift towards the central-northern Arabian Sea.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain, dust storms, and thunderstorms are forecast today and tomorrow across Karachi Division, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Hub, Lasbela, Awaran, and Kech.

Sea conditions near Sindh’s coast will remain very rough, with waves rising high and winds reaching 40–50 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h. By October 4, wind speeds around the cyclone’s center could climb to 100–110 km/h, with gusts up to 125 km/h.

The PMD has advised fishermen to avoid deep-sea ventures until October 5, warning of extremely rough seas between October 3 and 6.