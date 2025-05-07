Karachi, Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that Cybernet, Pakistan’s leading fiber broadband provider, has chosen Nokia’s cutting-edge optical transport solution for its new long-haul Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) network. Designed to deliver 1.2 terabits per second (Tbps) per wavelength, this next-generation infrastructure will power Cybernet’s national backbone. The network will connect over 25 cities in its initial phase and deliver more than 50 Tbps of long-haul capacity.

This deployment will support data center interconnect, enterprise and carrier networks, as well as Cybernet’s flagship consumer broadband service, StormFiber.

Cybernet provides comprehensive connectivity solutions across Pakistan, serving enterprise, corporate, and residential customers, in addition to offering carrier and transit services to international telecom operators. To support its growing data demands and build a terabit-scale infrastructure, Cybernet is deploying Nokia’s 1830 GX platform, integrated with 1.2T ICE7 coherent optics. The new network will expand capacity along resilient, diverse routes and enable a high-speed, low-latency terrestrial backbone that spans the entire country.

In addition to connecting cities and communities through Cybernet’s digital highways, the new backbone will also support cross-border transit services for carriers and internet service providers in Central Asia. By delivering scalable, high-capacity services at globally competitive rates, this initiative will ultimately accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation and foster regional connectivity.

“By enhancing our network with cutting-edge technology, we’re able to keep pace with our customers’ rapidly evolving connectivity needs and deliver a superior end-user experience. Nokia is a trusted technology leader with the expertise and innovation to support our modernization goals. The 1830 GX-based solution will form the foundation for high-capacity services connecting Pakistan—and the region—to the global digital economy,” said Maroof Ali Shahani, Chief Operating Officer of Cybernet.

“Deploying state-of-the-art optical solutions ensures networks are not just keeping pace with, but even staying ahead in the race to meet surging bandwidth demands. As Cybernet prepares to modernize its network infrastructure, Nokia is proud to be helping transform Pakistan’s connectivity landscape with a 1.2T backbone, seamlessly interconnecting data centers, powering government networks, and delivering direct-to-home services,” said James Watt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Networks at Nokia.