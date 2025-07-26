Advertisements

KARACHI : In a major development aimed at fostering trust and ensuring transparency, Collector of Customs (Enforcement) Moinuddin Wani announced that the Customs Department will, as a test case, conduct its next four raids in close coordination with the relevant trade associations and if proven successful, this practice can be adopted as a regular protocol to address longstanding concerns of the business community regarding sudden and uncoordinated raids.

Speaking during an interactive session at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Moinuddin Wani assured business leaders that their grievances have been carefully heard and steps will, accordingly, be taken to strike a balance between legitimate enforcement and business facilitation. “We receive intelligence reports daily and are duty-bound to act on credible leads. However, we also acknowledge that not every tip-off turns out to be accurate. Our intent is not to harass but to curb illegal trade effectively and transparently”, he added.

Senior Vice President KCCI Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President KCCI Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Chairman of Customs & Valuation Subcommittee Arif Lakhani, Former Presidents Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra and Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Managing Committee and general body members also attended the meeting.

Collector Customs also admitted that smuggling remains a persistent issue, especially at border entry points, and emphasized the need for enhanced border control mechanisms as being done globally rather than relying solely on in-city raids.

Referring to complaints about nighttime operations, he noted that such raids often encounter strong resistance, occasionally resulting in serious injuries to Customs officials and, in some cases, escalating into armed confrontations. “We understand the challenges faced by traders during these surprise actions and are now shifting our focus toward digital enforcement strategies including the use of Artificial Intelligence”, he said, revealing that new digital enforcement stations are being established, including two to three in Karachi, to ensure smarter, technology-driven operations rather than human intelligence-based operations.

Collector Customs emphasized the importance of continuous dialogue between the Customs Department and the business community, suggesting that regular interaction is vital to building trust, addressing concerns, and improving enforcement practices. He proposed that formal meetings with Chambers of Commerce and relevant trade associations be held at least once a month at the Customs Office.

He reassured participants that if any enforcement agency unlawfully confiscates or steals goods, traders have every right to lodge an FIR and we will not hesitate to take strict internal action.

Responding to specific concerns raised in KCCI’s formal letter regarding enforcement actions on goods already cleared through legal channels, Moinuddin Wani clarified that such incidents are extremely rare and can be counted on fingertips. However, he assured the business community that all possible efforts would be made to further reduce these occurrences and address the grievances of law-abiding traders.

He also shared insights into inter-city disputes, stating that authorities in Lahore allege smuggled goods are making their way from Karachi due to lax monitoring, while Karachi traders claim they are being unfairly targeted.

“I refrain from labeling anyone a smuggler without proof,” he clarified, “but under the law, possession of undeclared or illegally imported goods is classified as smuggling.”

On the occasion, Senior Vice President KCCI Zia ul Arfeen criticized the increasing frequency of “unjustified, unannounced, and often unlawful raids, stating that many businesses have suffered financial damage, reputational harm, and loss of goods due to enforcement actions executed during non-working hours.

“Originally, there was an understanding that enforcement actions would be conducted in the presence of shop owners,” said Zia. “Unfortunately, night raids have become common, putting our community in a difficult and unsafe position.”

He proposed the establishment of a fair, transparent, and consultative mechanism that ensures stakeholder confidence and protects law-abiding traders from unnecessary disruption.

Chairman of KCCI’s Customs & Valuation Subcommittee, Arif Lakhani, while appreciating Collector Custom’s willingness to engage, stressed the importance of prior coordination. “We are not opposed to enforcement but surprise actions without consultation only create panic and hurt business confidence,” he remarked.

He shared details of a recent multi-agency raid in a major market that involved Customs, Rangers, and Police. A large consignment of goods was seized despite the absence of any illegal imports. “In one such instance at Iqbal Cloth Market, our inspection found all goods to be locally produced. Yet, they were seized, creating unnecessary distress for the traders,” he said.

Lakhani urged authorities to ensure the credibility of intelligence before launching raids, and recommended the inclusion of KCCI and respective associations in the process, thereby restoring trust, ensuring accuracy, and avoiding reputational damage.