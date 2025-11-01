KARACHI, 1 Nov 25: The Curtain Raiser ceremony of Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference 2025 (PIMEC 25) was held at Karachi Expo Centre. Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi briefed media regarding the forthcoming event.

Addressing the media, Commander Karachi apprised that the second edition of PIMEC will be held from 3 to 6 Nov 25 at Karachi Expo Centre. He highlighted that PIMEC 25 holds significance in advancing Pakistan’s Blue Economy roadmap and the event will witness representation from almost every region of the world.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi further informed that 178 exhibitors from across the globe, including 28 international firms and 150 local organizations, will participate in the exhibition. Moreover, 133 international delegations from Europe, Asia, North America, South America and the Far East including representatives from 44 countries such as United Kingdom, Italy, Iran, Turkiye, KSA, Australia, Egypt and China, will also attend the event. He highlighted that in addition to local exhibitors PIMEC 25 will also feature pavilions by the Governments of Sindh and Balochistan, showcasing potential and investment opportunities in country’s maritime sector. Commander Karachi also acknowledged the media’s valuable role and expressed confidence in their support for the forthcoming event.

PIMEC 25 will encompass a wide-ranging maritime exhibition, business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings, signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), and media interactions. These high-level engagements among foreign delegates, senior government officials, and maritime stakeholders are aimed at fostering collaboration and building partnerships across key maritime sectors including ports, shipping, fisheries, and coastal development.

Running concurrently with the exhibition, the International Maritime Conference (IMC), a two-day event scheduled from 4 to 5 Nov 25, will be organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA). The conference, themed “Harnessing Blue Economy Potential for Sustainable Development,” will feature 14 papers presented by distinguished national and international scholars and professionals in four sessions.