KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remains stable against major foreign currencies, including the US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, and UAE Dirham, in the open market on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the latest exchange rates as of 8:30 AM are:
? 1 USD = 280.5 PKR
? 1 EUR = 306 PKR
? 1 GBP = 363.5 PKR
? 1 SAR = 74.75 PKR
? 1 AED = 76.15 PKR
Detailed Exchange Rates (Buying/Selling)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308.75
|British Pound
|GBP
|363.5
|367
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.75
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|177.5
|179.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.75
|749.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|196.85
|199.25
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|37.55
|37.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.45
|38.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.12
|3.21
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.88
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.25
|913.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.18
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|157.59
|159.59
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.21
|25.51
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726
|734.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.24
|76.94
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211.25
|213.25
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|27.41
|27.71
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.25
|317
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
Note: Rates may vary throughout the day.
