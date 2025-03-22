KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remains stable against major foreign currencies, including the US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, and UAE Dirham, in the open market on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the latest exchange rates as of 8:30 AM are:

? 1 USD = 280.5 PKR

? 1 EUR = 306 PKR

? 1 GBP = 363.5 PKR

? 1 SAR = 74.75 PKR

? 1 AED = 76.15 PKR

Detailed Exchange Rates (Buying/Selling)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar USD 280.5 282.1 Euro EUR 306 308.75 British Pound GBP 363.5 367 UAE Dirham AED 76.15 76.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3 Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75 Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75 Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25 Chinese Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95 Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36 Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21 Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78 New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59 Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51 Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94 Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25 Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71 Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317 Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33

Note: Rates may vary throughout the day.