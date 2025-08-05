Advertisements

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for August 5, 2025, providing crucial exchange data for businesses, traders, and individuals navigating Pakistan’s foreign exchange market.

These rates, compiled from brokerage firms and Reuters Eikon Terminal, represent the weighted average of interbank closing rates, highlighting key currencies like the US Dollar (USD), Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR).

Key Currency Highlights — August 5, 2025:

Saudi Riyal (SAR) slipped marginally to PKR 75.3227, maintaining a downward trajectory which may slightly benefit remittance senders and Hajj/Umrah travelers.

UAE Dirham (AED) recorded mixed movement; while the ready rate dropped to PKR 76.9304, short-term tenures saw minor gains.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) eased to PKR 923.9855, a minor decline which may impact large-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) decreased slightly to PKR 204.9935, affecting trade and remittance flows to/from Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR) remained relatively stable with slight fluctuations across different tenures.

US Dollar (USD) edged down to PKR 282.5732, offering modest relief for importers and traders.

Other Major Currencies:

Euro (EUR): PKR 326.2025 (down PKR 0.5482)

British Pound (GBP): PKR 374.9323 (down PKR 0.2798)

Swiss Franc (CHF): PKR 349.0498 (down PKR 0.5993)

Australian Dollar (AUD): PKR 182.4858 (down PKR 0.4776)

Singapore Dollar (SGD): PKR 219.2785 (down PKR 0.2178)

Market Insight:

The overall dip in SAR, AED, KWD, CAD, QAR, and USD suggests a marginal strengthening of the Pakistani Rupee in the short term, which could ease costs for imports, foreign education, and overseas remittances. However, minor gains in shorter tenure AED and QAR rates reflect mixed forex trends.

These M2M rates are vital for authorized dealers to recalibrate their books daily, impacting financial reports, trade settlements, and investment decisions. For individuals, exchange rate shifts directly affect remittance values, travel expenses, and foreign tuition payments.