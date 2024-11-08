Karachi November 08: The Civil Society Support Program (CSSP), in collaboration with NCA in Pakistan, organized a provincial consultation on creating an enabling environment for women and girls to live empowered lives in Karachi this Thursday. This consultation brought together key stakeholders including Minister for Women Development, and Chairperson of the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), to address policy related gaps and strategize improved support systems for marginalized women and girls. Other representatives included Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), faith actors, women activists, and district networks including Women Leadership Forum (WLF) and Community Support Group (CSG).

The Minister for Women Development, Ms. Shaheena Sher Ali, appreciated the role of CSSP and NCA in highlighting the role of different departments in strengthening the GBV referral mechanism and emphasized that with the collaborative approach of working together across sectors, we can build a stronger, more resilient support system that not only protects but also empowers survivors of Gender-Based Violence throughout Sindh. Representatives from relevant government departments, including the Women Development Department, Social Welfare Department, and SHRC, acknowledged the issues raised in the Charter of Demands. They appreciated CSSP, NCA, and both WLF and CSG networks for bringing the pressing issues to light and addressing them at the provincial level.

Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon said that the social sector stands alongside the government in serving marginalized groups. He noted that during his postings across different districts and divisions of Sindh, he closely observed the work of social organizations. Now, through the Information Department, he is striving to highlight laws and facilities available for women, with efforts also underway to gender-sensitize the media.

Mr. Iqbal Ahmed Detho, Chairperson Sindh Human Rights Commission, shared that the Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) deserves appreciation for organizing an important meeting focused on women’s issues and presenting the basic issues of the Mirpurkhas. Additionally, we will plan to collaborate with the Information Department to organize awareness program as part of the upcoming 16 Days of Activism campaign. This will help raise awareness on gender-based issues and promote support for women’s rights across the region.

The CSSP’s Head of Programmes, Mr. Abdul Wahid Sangrasi, shared the CSSP’s commitment to providing initial support for GBV survivors through establishing the safe house and women’s help desk at the Women Development Department. He underlined the importance of collaboration across all sectors to ensure survivors receive prompt and effective assistance. “The main objective is to ensure that no survivor faces barriers to safety and justice. By strengthening referral pathways, we can build a more resilient and supportive system for those affected by gender-based violence”. He added

Ms. Rida Zahra, Legal Advisor SHRC, provided insights of the existing survivor-centric referral pathways and free legal aid mechanisms available to support and protect survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV). She further highlighted the importance of accessible and reliable resources for survivors navigating the legal and psychosocial support systems.

Aaliya Yousuf Tahir Kheli, Program Coordinator NCA, thanked all participants for participating in the consultation dialogue and suggesting measures for creating enabling environment for gender inclusive society.