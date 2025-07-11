Advertisements

The inauguration of the showroom in Multan was warmly welcomed by the public.

Karachi : Bringing electric bikes to Pakistan is more than a launch, it is Crown Group’s commitment to creating a cleaner, better future for our people. After months of focus and innovation, we proudly introduce the Crown Benling Performance Series, designed specifically for the roads of Pakistan. Selling over 100 units before the official launch shows that our community trusts us. The opening of our flagship showroom in Multan is just the beginning, together we are creating lasting change and shaping the future of sustainable mobility in Pakistan.

