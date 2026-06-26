Cristiano Ronaldo: Father’s Touching Match Commentary Helps Blind Son Feel Every Goal

Text widget content goes here...

Football often delivers moments that go beyond results and remind fans why it is known as the beautiful game.

A heartwarming video has captured global attention after an Iranian father created a special way for his blind son to experience football and celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest World Cup performance.

FIFA World Cup: Türkiye Beat USA 3-2 to Secure Crucial Group D Victory

Days earlier, the father had gone viral for helping his son follow Switzerland’s World Cup match against Qatar using a custom-made tactics board. By guiding his son’s hands across the board, he explained each pass, movement and attacking moment during the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Now, another video featuring the pair has attracted widespread attention.

This time, the father recreated Ronaldo’s second goal during Portugal’s 5-0 victory over World Cup newcomers Uzbekistan.

As the attack developed, he carefully moved his son’s hands across the board while providing live commentary to help him understand the build-up and movement on the pitch.

When he finally explained that Ronaldo had scored, the boy reacted with excitement and joy, creating a moment that resonated with viewers across social media.

The clip also highlighted the lasting global influence of Cristiano Ronaldo. At 41 years old, the Portuguese star continues to inspire supporters across different countries and generations.

US Tariffs: Trump Threatens 100% Duties on Countries Imposing Digital Tax

Ronaldo had faced criticism after failing to score in Portugal’s opening draw against DR Congo but responded with two goals against Uzbekistan as Portugal secured an emphatic win.

While Ronaldo’s performance drew attention, many viewers focused on the father’s dedication.

His patience and creativity allowed his son not only to understand the game but to experience the emotions, excitement and celebration that make football special.