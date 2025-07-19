Advertisements

Lahore – 19 July 2025 – CrecenTech Systems, one of Pakistan’s most visionary technology companies,

has officially launched StaffViz, an advanced HR software solution built to reshape how organizations

across the country train, manage, and engage their workforce.

Unveiled at a high-profile launch event in Lahore, StaffViz addresses a growing need in Pakistan's

corporate and institutional sectors: delivering scalable, efficient, and inclusive training and HR

operations in a digital-first era. The software enables organizations to deploy mobile-based, AI-assisted

training modules, monitor performance in real time, and streamline HR processes with greater accuracy

and efficiency — all while remaining accessible even in areas with limited internet connectivity.

Hamid Mahmood, CEO of CrecenTech Systems, shared:

“StaffViz is more than a platform — it’s a commitment to making professional growth possible for

everyone, everywhere. We’re empowering businesses to support their people, not just in offices, but in

factories, clinics, classrooms, and remote towns across Pakistan.”

Muddasir Naeem, CTO of the company, added:

“We built StaffViz to be fast, intuitive, and reliable. It enables businesses to launch tailored learning,

monitor growth in real time, and deliver meaningful upskilling — without needing complex

infrastructure.”

Designed with Pakistan’s unique workforce challenges in mind, StaffViz includes features such as:

AI-powered learning journeys tailored to each role

Multilingual training content delivery

Offline accessibility for regions with low connectivity

Real-time dashboards for tracking employee progress

Flexible integration with existing HR and payroll systems

A key highlight of the launch event was a panel discussion titled “Training Reimagined: Empowering the

Modern Workforce Anytime, Anywhere”. Experts from across industries shared insights on the growing

need for tech-driven HR tools, the importance of digital inclusion, and how platforms like StaffViz can

close critical skill gaps, especially in underserved or remote regions.

StaffViz is now available for deployment in sectors including healthcare, education, manufacturing,

retail, and government. With its launch, CrecenTech Systems reaffirms its mission to build solutions that

support people, unlock productivity, and drive digital transformation at scale.