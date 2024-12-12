As part of the Punjab Government’s crackdown on reckless driving, a Lahore motorcyclist has been slapped with a record-breaking fine of Rs 154,000 for accumulating 86 traffic violations.

According to a report by Daily Ausaf on Thursday, the biker was penalized 73 times for not wearing a helmet, 9 times for ignoring traffic signals, 3 times for driving the wrong way, and once for failing to follow lane discipline.

The report states that as a result of the repeated infractions, the motorcyclist’s vehicle has been seized by the police and will only be returned upon payment of the fine. This is the largest fine ever imposed on a motorcyclist in the city.

The Lahore traffic authorities have intensified their efforts to curb repeat traffic offenders, utilizing an e-challan system that can detect 19 different types of traffic violations.

The system, which was introduced earlier this year, uses artificial intelligence to automate the process of identifying and penalizing traffic offenders, aiming to improve road safety in the city.