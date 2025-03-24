KARACHI – A local court has rejected the interim challan in the drug smuggling and supply case against Sahir Hussain, citing the prosecution’s failure to address key objections raised by the district prosecutor.

According to sources, the investigating officer discreetly submitted the challan, which accused Sahir Hussain of purchasing and cultivating cannabis, while listing his co-accused, Bazil Ashiq, as an absconder.

However, the court pointed out several deficiencies, including missing details about Sahir Hussain’s bank accounts, the identities of his alleged accomplices, and specifics on how he procured and distributed drugs.

District Prosecutor Shakeel Abbasi also objected to the omission of Sajid Hussain’s manager, who was allegedly involved in handling drug payments. Additionally, a suspect named Yahya was classified under Column 2, indicating insufficient evidence against him.

The police had initially submitted the interim challan on March 19, but after identifying critical gaps, the court has now directed the prosecution to address these issues before resubmission.

Notably, Sahir Hussain, son of actor Sajid Hasan, was initially misreported by some media outlets as Sahir Hassan, before the correct name was clarified.