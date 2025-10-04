ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad has issued arrest warrants for YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan and two officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in connection with a smear social media campaign against Judge Humayun Dilawar.

During the hearing, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) obtained arrest warrants for Imran Riaz. Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah approved the request and ordered his arrest.

The court also issued arrest warrants for KP Anti-Corruption Director Sadiq Anjum and Adviser to the ACE Musaddiq Abbasi on a separate request filed by the NCCIA.

In September 2024, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against Brigadier (retd) Musaddiq Abbasi and the anti-corruption officials on a complaint lodged by Judge Humayun Dilawar’s family.

The case was filed under Sections 505, 506, 34, and 109 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) by the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing.

According to the complaint, Judge Dilawar’s nephew, Ahmed Dilawar, had requested the FIA to initiate a defamation case against Abbasi and other anti-corruption officials.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas later issued the warrants in both cases.

The NCCIA had formally submitted petitions seeking the arrest of the accused in the ongoing investigation related to the online campaign targeting Judge Dilawar.

Judge Humayun Dilawar had earlier convicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case.