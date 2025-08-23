A Lahore court on Saturday extended the physical remand of YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, by five days in a case involving the promotion of online gambling applications. The decision was made by Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo following a request from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The investigating officer argued that further remand was needed to complete the interrogation, while Ducky Bhai’s lawyer countered that the NCCIA already had his phone and laptop and could carry out forensic analysis instead of extending custody.

The judge ordered that Rehman be presented again on August 28.

Rehman was arrested on August 17 at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport while attempting to leave the country. He faces charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016, as well as sections 294-B and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, Rehman allegedly promoted multiple unregistered betting and gambling apps and acted as a country manager for one of them without government approval. Authorities also noted that he failed to appear for inquiry proceedings when summoned.

Initially, the NCCIA was granted a two-day remand against its request for 28 days, later extended by four days on August 19. Now, the remand has been extended by another five days.

Rehman’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, appeared before the NCCIA earlier this week after obtaining pre-arrest bail. The couple had previously been detained in 2024 for displaying weapons on social media.