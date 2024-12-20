RAWALPINDI, Dec 20 (INP): An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has dismissed the pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan and 10 other party leaders against their indictment in the GHQ attack case. As per details, the court ruled that the prosecution’s evidence is sufficient to start the trial, and that the indictment of the accused has already been made. The court also stated that after the indictment, requests under Section 265-D are no longer effective. Other PTI leaders whose pleas were dismissed include Ali Amin Gandapur, Kunwal Shauzab, Fawad Chaudhry, and Shibli Faraz. The prosecution was represented by Rana Rafaqat Zahoor Shah, while Imran Khan’s legal team consisted of Muhammad Faisal Malik and Faisal Farid Chaudhry.