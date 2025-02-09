Mansehra/Abbottabad (09-02-2025)Former Senior Vice President FPCCI and Secretary General UBG Sindh, Hanif Gohar, stated that the country’s economy is currently going through difficult times. Economic stability is not possible without trade and industrial development. The government should create a conducive environment for the business community and encourage women’s participation in business. He added that he has come from Karachi with a passion for serving his region; He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony during his visit to the Mansehra Chamber of Commerce and Industry. On this occasion, Secretary General of UBG (FPCCI) Zafar Bakhtawari, former President and Chief Coordinator of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industries Khwaja Arif Yusuf, President of Talagang Chamber of Commerce and Industry Malik Shabbir Awan, Executive Member of FPCCI Colonel (Retd.) Sadiq Sultan and others accompanied him. The delegation met with the chamber officials and the business community.