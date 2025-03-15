According to an internal memo cited by Reuters, the Trump administration is considering imposing travel restrictions on citizens from 41 countries under three categories:
1. Full Visa Suspension (Complete Ban on Entry)
- Afghanistan
- Cuba
- Iran
- Libya
- North Korea
- Somalia
- Sudan
- Syria
- Venezuela
- Yemen
2. Partial Visa Suspension (Tourist, Student, and Other Visas Affected)
- Eritrea
- Haiti
- Laos
- Myanmar
- South Sudan
3. Countries That Could Face Partial Suspension if They Do Not Address U.S. Concerns
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Belarus
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Burkina Faso
- Cabo Verde
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Chad
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Dominica
- Equatorial Guinea
- Gambia
- Liberia
- Malawi
- Mauritania
- Pakistan
- Republic of the Congo
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Sierra Leone
- East Timor
- Turkmenistan
- Vanuatu
What This Means
If implemented, the proposed restrictions could significantly impact travel and immigration policies, affecting tourism, education, and diplomatic relations between the U.S. and these nations. Countries listed under partial suspension might avoid restrictions by addressing concerns raised by the U.S. government.
