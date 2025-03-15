According to an internal memo cited by Reuters, the Trump administration is considering imposing travel restrictions on citizens from 41 countries under three categories:

1. Full Visa Suspension (Complete Ban on Entry)

Afghanistan

Cuba

Iran

Libya

North Korea

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen

2. Partial Visa Suspension (Tourist, Student, and Other Visas Affected)

Eritrea

Haiti

Laos

Myanmar

South Sudan

3. Countries That Could Face Partial Suspension if They Do Not Address U.S. Concerns

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Belarus

Benin

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dominica

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Liberia

Malawi

Mauritania

Pakistan

Republic of the Congo

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Sao Tome and Principe

Sierra Leone

East Timor

Turkmenistan

Vanuatu

What This Means

If implemented, the proposed restrictions could significantly impact travel and immigration policies, affecting tourism, education, and diplomatic relations between the U.S. and these nations. Countries listed under partial suspension might avoid restrictions by addressing concerns raised by the U.S. government.