KARACHI: A major scandal has been uncovered regarding the sale of counterfeit medicines across Sindh, including Karachi, ARY News reported. The Drug Testing Laboratory has confirmed the findings, revealing that several medicines were found to be fake.

Adnan Rizvi, the head of the Drug Testing Laboratory, confirmed that medicines from seven companies were identified as counterfeit. Alarmingly, these companies do not even exist. Rizvi emphasized that the production of such fake medicines is putting lives at risk and called for strict action against the offenders under the Drug Act.

In a related crackdown, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle in Islamabad arrested two individuals involved in selling fake and unregistered medicines. FIA spokespersons revealed that one suspect, Mazhar Qeebbal, was apprehended for selling counterfeit drugs from a medical store in the Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad. This follows the previous week’s arrest of two other suspects at the same store, where counterfeit drugs were also seized.