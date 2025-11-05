USA : American auction house Heritage Auctions has auctioned off original costumes from the 1966 TV series Batman, including the Batman and Robin suits, for very high prices. The costumes came from a private collection and were part of the auction. Previously, the collection was owned by a citizen, a doctor named Stuart Burkwater. In this auction, Batman and Robin costumes were auctioned for approximately $575,000, which is 162.293 million in Pakistani currency. Such costumes have set record prices before. These recent costumes are from the 1966s TV series, not the 1966s.
